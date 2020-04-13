Three more test negative, discharged in Pathanamthitta

No new COVID-19 case has been reported from any part of Pathanamthitta on Monday, according to a medical bulletin released by District Collector P.B. Noohu here on Monday.

Mr. Noohu said three more persons were cured of the disease and got discharged from the isolation wards, reducing the total number of patients at the isolation wards to just 12 persons, on Monday.

District Medical Officer (DMO) A.L. Sheeja said so far, a total of 142 persons, including 10 persons cured of the disease, had got discharged from the isolation wards at various hospitals in the district. As of now, six persons were admitted to the isolation ward at the Pathanamthitta General Hospital, four at the District Hospital in Kozhencherry, and two others at the General Hospital at Adoor.

Meanwhile, all the 20 home-quarantined persons who attended the controversial Tablighi Jamaat meet at Nizamuddin in Delhi had tested negative for COVID-19, the Collector said.

6,071 home-quarantined

As many as 6,071 persons were home quarantined in different parts of the district as on Monday evening. Of them, 1,230 persons were those who came from abroad, 4,583 people who came from various other Indian States, and 238 were primary and secondary contacts of the infected persons, the Collector said.

17 tested positive

A total of 2,450 throat and nasal swab samples were sent from the district for clinical examination and only 17 of them had tested positive for the virus infection so far, the DMO said. The department awaited the test results of 337 throat swab samples, she said.

The DMO said the clinical examination results of all 300 throat swab samples received from the Virology Laboratory at Alappuzha on Monday were COVID-19 negative.