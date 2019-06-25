Three more sports divisions in State

The government will create new sports divisions in Pathanamthitta, Thrissur and Kasaragod, in addition to the existing ones in Thiruvananthapuram and Kannur, Sports Minister E.P. Jayarajan told the Assembly on Tuesday.

The government would make doping tests mandatory in senior, junior, sub-junior sporting events by ensuring strict vigil in association with the National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA). New sports medicine centres would be established in Thrissur and Kannur. At present, the sole State-run sports medicine centre functioned in the Jimmy George Indoor Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram.

Academies, aimed at training budding talents in various sports, will be established during the current fiscal at Vattiyoorkavu (shooting), Kumarapuram (tennis), Idukki (volleyball) and Wayanad (archery). An additional 10 Sports Life fitness centres would be launched by the Sports Department. With this, the number of State-run fitness centres would go up to 18, Mr. Jayarajan said, while replying to discussions.

He said martial arts training would be launched in 420 higher secondary schools to benefit 21,000 girls. Besides, the Kerala State Youth Welfare Board (KSYWB) would organise self-defence training for young women.

The department would organise marathons across the State this year. While a full marathon (42.19 km) would be organised in Thiruvananthapuram, half marathons (21.09 km) would be held in other districts.

The Minister, who also holds the Youth Affairs portfolio, said the National Young Film Festival of Kerala would be organised under the aegis of the KSYWB this year. The festival will showcase around 45 films that project various problems faced by the youth.

Cartoon controversy

Culture Minister A.K. Balan said the government awaited a response from the Kerala Lalithakala Akademi, which has been advised to review its decision on selecting a cartoon on former Bishop Franco Mullakal for an award. While the government respected the autonomy of cultural institutions, it was bound by its responsibility towards the Constitution to safeguard secular ideals and beliefs.

Mr. Balan informed the House that detailed project reports had been granted approval for 11 proposed cultural complexes that had been announced in all districts.