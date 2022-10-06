Three more accused in Changanassery murder case arrested

Police team nabbed two from Coimbatore, while one held for aiding their escape

The police team probing the Bindumon murder case on Thursday arrested three more persons in connection with the case.

The arrested have been identified as Vipin Baiju, 24, Binoy Mathew, 27, Varun P. Sunny, 27, all from Vijayapuram, near Kottayam. The police had arrested 53-year-old Muthukumar, the key accused in the case, a few days ago.

Officials said a police team was despatched to Coimbatore, from where both Vipin and Binoy were arrested. Varun, meanwhile, was arrested for assisting the duo in evading the police and fleeing to the neighbouring State.

Investigations so far have revealed that the murder was plotted by Muthukumar, who had been suspicious of his wife having an illicit relationship with the victim. He invited Bindumon to his house under the guise of a booze party and thrashed him before strangling him to death.

The body was later buried in a pit dug inside Muthukumar’s residence at Poovam, near Changanassery, and a concrete floor was laid over the pit in a bid to mislead the investigators. The police, however, cut open the floor and recovered the body.

A post-mortem report of the victim’s body, too, attributed the death to internal bleeding due to physical assault and strangulation.

The accused were slated to be produced before a magistrate later in the day.