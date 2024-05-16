GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Three-member family from Kottayam found dead in Tamil Nadu

They had been missing since Saturday; preliminary investigations suggest trio committed suicide

Published - May 16, 2024 07:18 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

A three-member family from Vakathanam, near Kottayam, was found dead in a car at Cumbum, Tamil Nadu, on Thursday.

The deceased have been identified as George P. Scaria, 60; his wife, Mercy, 58; and their 29-year-old son Akhil S. George. Preliminary investigations suggest that the trio committed suicide by consuming poison.

The Vakathanam police said the deceased had been missing since Saturday. They were found dead inside the car, parked in a field by the side of the Cumbum-Theni road. While Scaria and Akhil were found lying on the driver and passenger seats in the front, the woman’s body was found on the rear seat.

The Tamil Nadu Police, meanwhile, reportedly recovered a poisonous substance from the car.

Mr. Scaria, who ran a textile shop at Puthuppally, had incurred severe financial losses during the lockdown during COVID-19.

The bodies will be handed over to relatives after a post-mortem examination.

