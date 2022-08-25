Three held for abducting woman, looting in Kerala
The Thiruvananthapuram Rural police have arrested three people in connection with the alleged abduction and looting of a woman near Pallichal a month ago.
The accused, Anshad, 28, and Ramesan, 45, of Komalapuram in Alappuzha, and Bijeesh, 44, of Nilgiris in Tamil Nadu have been apprehended in connection with the alleged abduction of Padmakumari Amma, 52, of Pallichal from Mottamoodu. After stealing nearly 40 sovereigns of gold from her, the gang abandoned the victim at Kapikkad near Kattakada.
The accused have been involved in various other crimes, including those relating to child abuse, the police said.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.