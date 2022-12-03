Three-day KCBC meet in Kochi from Monday

  1. EPaper
December 03, 2022 07:18 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The three-day winter session of the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) will begin on Monday at the Pastoral Orientation Centre at Palarivattom here. The bishops’ council is the apex body of the Catholic hierarchy in the State, and a combined meeting of the Kerala Catholic Council and KCBC will be inaugurated by KCBC president Cardinal George Alencherry on Monday. Vice-president Varghese Chakkalakkal will preside and secretary Joseph Thomas will deliver the keynote address.

A KCBC communication said the theme of the bishops’ meet is the challenges faced by families. The theme will be presented by C. T. Mathew. The other KCBC meet will start on Tuesday, which will attended by bishops from the 32 Catholic dioceses across the State.

