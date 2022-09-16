Three Congress workers suspended in Kollam

Trio ‘threatens’ shop owner demanding money for Bharat Jodo Yatra

The Kollam District Congress Committee (DCC) has suspended three party workers who allegedly threatened a shop owner demanding money for the Bharat Jodo Yatra on Friday.

DCC member Kunnicode Shajahan, Vilakudy West mandalam Congress committee president Salim and Youth Congress State secretary Anish Khan have been temporarily expelled from the party pending investigation, said a statement issued by DCC president P. Rajendraprasad.

Reportedly, the shop owner had paid ₹500 while the trio had demanded ₹2,000. When he refused to donate the requested amount, the party workers allegedly vandalised the shop and, later, a video of the incident started circulating.

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran in a tweet later said the incident was unacceptable. “Three party workers involved in an unacceptable incident in Kollam have been suspended with immediate effect. They do not represent our ideology and such behaviour is inexcusable. The party is crowdfunding small donations voluntarily unlike others who get corporate donations,” he said.