Three children drown in Chavakkad
Part of 5-member group that went for swimming in shrimp farm
Three students drowned in a shrimp farm at Orumanayur, near Chavakkad, on Thursday.
The deceased have been identified as Surya, 16, Muhsin, 16, and Varun 18 of Orumanayur. Two other children escaped.
According to the local people, five children went swimming in the farm. Three of them got trapped in the silt. Local people reached the spot when the children who escaped cried for help.
The police and Fire and Rescue Services personnel rescued them and rushed them to the hospital. But they were declared brought dead.
