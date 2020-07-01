Three cases in Kollam

The district reported three COVID-19 cases and 21 recoveries on Wednesday.

Those who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 include a 65-year-old Veliyam resident, a 58-year-old Ummannur resident, and a 24-year-old Kundara resident.

The Veliyam resident had arrived in Kozhikode from Saudi Arabia on June 29 and is undergoing treatment there.

The Ummannur resident had travelled from Delhi with his wife and pregnant daughter-in-law on June 14.

He was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Parippally, after he tested positive.

The Kundara resident had arrived in Thiruvananthapuram from Kazakhstan on June 29. His sample was collected at the General Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, before placing him under surveillance at Neyyattinkara. He is undergoing treatment at Homeo Medical College, Iranimuttam, at present.