Kerala

Three cases in Kollam

Two from abroad, one from Delhi

The district reported three COVID-19 cases and 21 recoveries on Wednesday.

Those who tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 include a 65-year-old Veliyam resident, a 58-year-old Ummannur resident, and a 24-year-old Kundara resident.

The Veliyam resident had arrived in Kozhikode from Saudi Arabia on June 29 and is undergoing treatment there.

The Ummannur resident had travelled from Delhi with his wife and pregnant daughter-in-law on June 14.

He was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Parippally, after he tested positive.

The Kundara resident had arrived in Thiruvananthapuram from Kazakhstan on June 29. His sample was collected at the General Hospital, Thiruvananthapuram, before placing him under surveillance at Neyyattinkara. He is undergoing treatment at Homeo Medical College, Iranimuttam, at present.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 1, 2020 10:57:05 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/three-cases-in-kollam/article31965298.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY