Three cases in capital district

Three people who came from outside the State recently were diagnosed with COVID-19 in the district on Saturday. The number of active cases has touched 74.

One of the patients, a 52-year-old woman who hails from Parasuvakkal, had arrived from Kuwait at the Cochin International Airport on May 26 and was at an institutional quarantine facility in Varkala. Another patient, a 50-year-old woman from Pulimath, had arrived from Dubai on July 3. The third patient, a 30-year-old man from Vazhichal, had come from Hyderabad on June 3 on a domestic flight.

The district administration has released the travel histories of three COVID-19-infected people, including the 77-year- old priest who died recently as well as a remand prisoner, whose sources of infection are yet to be known. The priest, who died at the Government Medical College Hospital while recuperating after an accident, also underwent treatment at the District Hospital in Peroorkada.

The remand prisoner, who had been arrested by the Venjaramoodu police in connection with an assault case on May 25, was found to have travelled to Pazhakutty in Nedumangad, Vellanchira, and Thembamoodu prior to his arrest.

The authorities also released the patient flow-chart of a 33-year-old Anad native who was diagnosed with the disease on May 31. He was initially hospitalised at the Nedumangad District Hospital on May 28 after he developing uneasiness. On questioning, he divulged that he had travelled to Tamil Nadu where he consumed liquor with two friends.