Three arrested for attacking hospital staff

Neendakara police on Wednesday arrested three persons for vandalising the taluk hospital here and attacking the staff.

Vishnu, Rathish and Akhil, all of them Neendakara residents, were nabbed from Mylakadu where they were hiding since Tuesday night. According to the hospital staff, the group, who arrived around 9.30 p.m., went berserk, damaging the equipment and attacking the staff on duty.

While a nurse and doctor sustained serious injuries in the attack, the miscreants destroyed chairs and the glass panes of the pharmacy using a metal rod.

Reportedly, Vishnu’s mother had sought treatment at the hospital on June 19 and there was an altercation between the accused and the health workers. As per the statement of the staff, Vishnu shouted at the health workers when he was asked to wear a mask and the issue was reported.

Two days after the incident, he returned with the two others and vandalised the hospital. Health Minister Veena George had condemned the incident and the taluk hospital staff staged a protest on Wednesday, bringing the daily operations to a partial standstill.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association (KGMOA) demanded to set up 24-hour police aid posts in all district and taluk hospitals. The association also demanded to declare hospitals as protected areas and arrange special provision for the safety of hospitals like the Central Industrial Security Force. There was widespread protest among the medical fraternity due to the delay in arresting the accused after the incident was reported. “The assailants, who arrived at the hospital with weapons, brutally beat the health workers and destroyed the emergency equipment and medicines. Their assault continued for half an hour, yet the police failed to nab them and it’s a serious fall on their part. Despite complaining about a similar incident involving the same person three days ago, no action was taken and this shows their casual attitude,” said a statement issued by the KGMOA.