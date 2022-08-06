Thousands attend Mamburam Uroos in Malappuram

More than one lakh food packets distributed

The large crowd that gathered on the final day of the Mamburam Uroos in Malappuram on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

The 184 th Uroos of Khuthubuzzaman Syed Alavi Mouladhaveela Thangal concluded at Mamburam near Tirurangadi on Saturday.

Thousands of people, irrespective of religion, reached Mamburam on Saturday and received the food distributed as part of the Uroos. People had to stand in long queues to collect the food packets.

A large contingent of police, trauma care volunteers, and students of Darul Huda Islamic University controlled the crowds. The organisers said that more than one lakh food packets were distributed.

Syed Abbasali Shihab Thangal inaugurated the food distribution. Syed Abid Husain Thangal, MLA, presided. Darul Huda Islamic University vice chancellor Bahauddin Mohammed Nadvi, P.K. Kunhalikutty, MLA, and former District Panchayat president A.P. Unnikrishnan spoke.

Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama State president Syed Mohammed Jiffri Muthukoya Thangal led a mass prayer marking the finale of the Uroos.