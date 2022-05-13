Thomas says AICC yet to inform him about ‘expulsion’

‘Won’t join the LDF, but will bat for development’

Dissident Congress leader K.V. Thomas on Friday appeared to question the "speculation" that the Congress had expelled him from the party's primary membership.

He told reporters in Kochi that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) was yet to inform him of any penal action.

Prof. Thomas is an AICC member. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran had said in Jaipur on Thursday that the party had expelled him. Later, Leader of the Opposition V. D. Satheesan said the KPCC decision had the imprimatur of the AICC.

Prof. Thomas had earned the ire of the Congress leadership by defying a diktat from AICC president Sonia Gandhi and attending a Communist Party of India (Marxist)-hosted seminar on federalism at the party's 23rd congress last month.

On Thursday, he threw down the gauntlet to the Congress leadership by sharing the stage with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the Left Democratic Front’s convention for the Thrikkakara byelection.

KPCC decided that Prof. Thomas, a party veteran, had crossed the Rubicon and expelled him. Prof. Thomas had provoked the Congress by stating that he would campaign for CPI(M) candidate Jo Joseph.

Prof. Thomas had earlier displayed his affinity for the ruling front by vouching for the CPI(M) 's governance and development agenda.

Prof. Thomas had also denied insinuations that he had shifted political allegiance to the LDF because the Congress had denied him a Rajya Sabha seat and later chose Usha Thomas as the party's candidate for the Thrikkakara bypoll. Mr. Thomas also said he would not join the LDF.

Meanwhile, LDF convener E.P. Jayarajan welcomed Prof. Thomas's decision to campaign for the CPI(M) candidate. He also hinted that more leaders would forsake the Congress and align themselves with the CPI(M) and the LDF.