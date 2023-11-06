Thiruvananthapuram turns into a battleground as KSU protesters clash with police

November 06, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Tension gripped the capital city for several hours after a protest march by Kerala Students Union (KSU) activists against the alleged manipulation of the college union election results by the Students Federation of India (SFI) at Sree Kerala Varma College, Thrissur, turned violent on Monday.

At least three protesters were injured and many others arrested as they clashed with the police to turn the city, which has been basking in merriment during the Keraleeyam festival, into a battleground.

In light of the development, KSU has declared an education bandh in the State in protest against the alleged police excesses.

The unsavoury scenes unfolded shortly after the KSU took out a march to Xanadu, the official residence of Higher Education Minister R. Bindu, at Vazhuthacaud. Accusing her of sabotaging the college union election, the demonstrators demanded her resignation.

While the march was blocked near the Bakery junction, the agitators attempted to topple the barricade, paving way for heated arguments with the police personnel. During the melee, Nazia Mundappilly, a State executive member of KSU, suffered a blow on her nose with a lathi. Another activist, Abhijith, was also purportedly hit by a policeman on his head. While both of the injured bled profusely, they were shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital in a police vehicle.

The tension did not abate there with the police rounding up activists who were headed to the District Congress Committee office. While this prompted the agitators to lay siege to the MG Road at Palayam, tension showed signs of further escalation after KSU activists accused the police of pushing a protester, Abhijith Nedumangad, and stomping on him before forcing him into a jeep. Four activists, including KSU district president Gopu Neyyar, were taken to the Armed Reserve camp at Nandavanam and placed under arrest.

The activists also briefly blocked the vehicles of Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty and P.P. Chitharanjan, MLA, during the stir. Several banners and flex boards erected by the government for the Keraleeyam festival were also destroyed. M. Vincent, MLA, who rushed to the spot, condemned the police action.

The incident drew sharp reactions from United Democratic Front (UDF) leaders with the Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan providing hints of intensified agitations. He warned the government of a strong response if it failed to adopt stringent action against those officers responsible for the alleged brutality.