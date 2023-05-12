Thiruvananthapuram to host Global Ayurveda Festival in December

May 12, 2023 08:00 pm | Updated 08:00 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Thiruvananthapuram will host the fifth edition of the Global Ayurveda Festival (GAF 2023) from December 1 to 5.

The event, which will be held at the Greenfield International Stadium in Karyavattom, will focus on projecting Ayurveda’s huge potential in addressing the health challenges of the present world and setting a platform for global networking of Ayurveda practitioners and stakeholders.

The focal theme of GAF 2023 is ‘Emerging challenges in healthcare and a resurgent Ayurveda’, Minister of State for External Affairs and Parliamentary Affairs V. Muraleedharan, who is the chairman of the organising committee, told a press conference here on Friday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is the chief patron of the organising committee.

The biennial event is being organised by the Centre for Innovation in Science and Social Action (CISSA) in association with the Ministry of Ayush, Ayush department of the State government and various organisations.

Tourism potential

Mr. Muraleedharan said nearly 7,500 delegates representing 75 countries are expected to attend the five-day conclave. Top scientists including Nobel laureates will also participate. He added the event will explore possibilities to present Ayurveda effectively in the tourism sector in order to contribute immensely to the development of Kerala.

He said the time is ripe for Ayurveda, which has firmly established itself as an effective segment of the Indian health-care sector, to be promoted globally in a systematic and scientific manner.

Grand Kerala Ayurveda Fair

GAF working chairman G.G. Gangadharan said the conclave will explore possibilities of increasing investments, export and trade in the Ayurveda sector with the support of industry associations.

A major highlight will be the Arogya Expo featuring around 500 stalls that will bring together businesses, organisations and other institutions from across the globe to showcase their products. As a prelude of GAF 2023, Grand Kerala Ayurveda Fair will be held in all districts from November 1 to 30.