Thiruvananthapuram resident arrested for impersonating judge

Police got suspicious when Shaukat informed Nileswaram police that his vehicle had broken down and identifying himself as a judge.

January 10, 2024 10:20 am | Updated 10:21 am IST - KASARAGOD:

The Hindu Bureau

In a peculiar turn of events, Shamnad Shaukat (38), a native of Thiruvananthapuram, was apprehended by the police in Hosdurg in Kanhangad on Tuesday for impersonating a judge.

The suspect had successfully duped authorities by posing as a Pathanamthita judge.

The incident unfolded on Monday night when Shaukat contacted Nileswaram police, claiming his vehicle had broken down and identifying himself as a judge.

Nileswaram police promptly alerted Kanhangad police, who arrived at the scene and transported the imposter to a hotel using a police vehicle. Security arrangements were also made at the hotel after he allegedly conveyed threats.

Suspicions arose the following morning at Kanhangad railway station when Shaukat was asked to produce identification. It was then revealed that the presented credentials were fraudulent.

Further investigation uncovered that the impersonator had checked into the hotel, falsely claiming to be a sub-collector, and had not settled the accommodation charges.

Authorities have disclosed that Shaukat is entangled in multiple cases of similar impersonation, and legal actions are being taken against him.

