Thiruvananthapuram named best panchayat

The Thiruvananthapuram district panchayat has won the Swaraj Trophy for the best district panchayat in the State for 2018-19. The award carries a purse of ₹25 lakh as special financial assistance and citation.

Thiruvananthapuram bagged the coveted spot for the second consecutive year.

Kannur second

Kannur district panchayat stood second, making it eligible for a financial assistance of ₹20 lakh. The third spot was shared by the Kollam and Ernakulam district panchayats. They stand to get ₹15 lakh.

Minister for Local Self Government A. C. Moideen announced the awards for the best local body institutions here on Saturday. Activities undertaken by district, block, and grama panchayats are evaluated to identify the winners.

Grama panchayat

The Pappinissery grama panchayat in Kannur district stood first in the grama panchayat category. Mulanthuruthy panchayat in Ernakulam district and Viyyapuram panchayat in Alappuzha district were adjudged the second and third best.

Nedumangad block panchayat, Thiruvananthapuram district, won the trophy in the block panchayat division. Pazhayannur block, Thrissur district, and Lalam block panchayat in Kottayam district stood second and third.

All first, second and third positions are eligible for special finance assistance of ₹25 lakh, ₹20 lakh and ₹15 lakh respectively.

The jury was headed by the Additional Chief Secretary (LSG). The Director of Panchayats was the convenor.

Its members included Planning Board member (decentralised planning); Director, Town Planning; Commissioner for Rural Development; Executive Director, Information Kerala Mission; Director, Kerala Institute of Local Administration; Chief DP Division, Planning Board; and convenor, State Resources Group.