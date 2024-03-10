GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Thiruvananthapuram-based young writer interacts with President

March 10, 2024 09:51 pm | Updated 09:51 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Hindu Bureau

City-based young writer Mithun Murali who won the PM Yuva award 2023 for his novel named Knight of the Sea was invited by President Droupadi Murmu to Rashtrapati Bhavan for an interaction.

Mr. Murali’s books were also exhibited at Rashtrapati Bhavan as part of the inaugural edition of the Kala Sahitya Rachna Shivir.

Knight of the Sea is a historical fantasy novel on the Kunjali Marakkars and their campaign against the Portuguese empire. Mr. Murali is Assistant Professor in English at the Mar Ivanios College here.

