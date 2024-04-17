GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Thiruvananthapuram airport handles record 44 lakh passengers

In 2022-23, the figure was 34.6 lakh passengers

April 17, 2024 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram international airport handled 44 lakh passengers in the just concluded financial year, posting a 27% growth compared to 34.6 lakh passengers in 2022-23. This is the highest ever passenger volume handled by the airport in a financial year, said a release from the airport here on Wednesday.

Out of 44 lakh passengers, 24.2 lakh were domestic and 19.8 lakh international travellers. Sharjah topped the list of international destinations. Bengaluru came first in the domestic sector.

Air traffic movements

The airport has seen a record increase in the number of air traffic movements for the financial year 2023-24. There were 29,778 air traffic movements in 2023-24 compared to 24,213 the previous fiscal. The airport is gearing up to improve infrastructure in view of the increase in the number of flights and passengers, said the release.

