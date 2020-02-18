Thiruvalla to host seminar on law

The Department of Law attached to the Central University of Kerala will conduct a three-day international seminar on ‘State, civil society and human rights: Neoliberal reflections’ at Club Seven Auditorium in Thiruvalla from February 20 to 22.

G. Gopakumar, Vice Chancellor, Central University of Kerala, will inaugurate the seminar on Friday.

K.C. Sunny, Vice Chancellor, National University of Advanced Legal Studies (NUALS), Kochi, will preside over the function.

Bismi Gopalakrishnan, Dean at the School of Indian Legal Thought attached to Mahatma Gandhi University, will deliver the key address. V. Sudesh, Professor of Law at Bengaluru University; Vani Kesari, Director of the School of Legal Studies at Cochin University of Science and Technology; Sheeba Pillai, Professor at the School of Indian Legal Thought, and Anjina Reddy K.R, Principal of the R.V. Institute of Legal Studies in Bengaluru, will also address the seminar. N.K. Jayakumar, former Vice Chancellor, NUALS, will deliver the valedictory address.