Kerala

There is de facto stay on Sabarimala verdict: Minister

more-in

Entry for women to Ayyappa temple

The State government could only abide by the Supreme Court verdict and there was a “de facto” stay on the apex court’s order granting unrestricted entry for women to the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, Law Minister A.K. Balan has said.

The Law Minister told reporters on Sunday that a government having constitutional responsibility could act only according to the Supreme Court order.

SC stay

The moot question is whether the Supreme Court has stayed its earlier order on September 28.

“De jure there is no stay.... but de facto there is a stay,” he said.

“The 2018 Supreme Court order has been stayed in effect even though it was not officially mentioned,” the Law Minister added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Kerala
Kerala
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Nov 22, 2019 12:27:14 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/there-is-de-facto-stay-on-sabarimala-verdict-minister/article30004138.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY