There is de facto stay on Sabarimala verdict: Minister

The State government could only abide by the Supreme Court verdict and there was a “de facto” stay on the apex court’s order granting unrestricted entry for women to the Sabarimala Ayyappa temple, Law Minister A.K. Balan has said.

The Law Minister told reporters on Sunday that a government having constitutional responsibility could act only according to the Supreme Court order.

SC stay

The moot question is whether the Supreme Court has stayed its earlier order on September 28.

“De jure there is no stay.... but de facto there is a stay,” he said.

“The 2018 Supreme Court order has been stayed in effect even though it was not officially mentioned,” the Law Minister added.