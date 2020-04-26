Kerala

The heart is what matters

Woman sells two goats to contribute to CMDRF

Subaida, who runs a roadside tea stall in Kollam, is winning accolades from all the corners for her rare gesture during the pandemic.

When the 60-year-old with meagre earnings couldn’t whip up any money to contribute to the Chief Ministers’ Distress Relief Fund (CMDRF), she sold her two goats raising ₹5,510 that was handed over to District Collector B. Abdul Nasar on Saturday.

No income from shop

“I watch Chief Minister’s press meet everyday and when I heard about little kids contributing their kaineettam to the fund I also wanted to do something. Since lockdown, there is hardly any income from the tea shop, but with the support of my husband I sold two of my goats,” she says.

Subaida lives with her husband and brother, both of them heart patients, at Sangamam Nagar, Port Kollam. Her husband had recently undergone a heart surgery and it is Subaida who handles the tea shop mostly. “I know it’s a modest contribution, but I feel a little relieved after doing this,” she adds.

