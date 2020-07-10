The flowering ‘tigers’

The ‘Tigers’ are in full bloom at the Jawaharlal Nehru Tropical Botanic Garden and Research Institute (JNTBGRI), but given the COVID-19 scenario, the public may not get an opportunity to view them this time.
Tiger orchids (Grammatophyllum speciosum), so called for their large and resplendent flowers which resemble the tiger skin, flowers in alternate years. “These epiphytic plants are not native to India. They, in fact, are endemic to southeast Asia. Specimens were introduced at the JNTBGRI in the 1990s,” says R. Prakash Kumar, director, JNTBGRI.
Even the JNTBGRI has only a handful of these orchids that are found in southeast Asian countries like Indonesia and the Philippines. The orchids will remain in bloom for about a month, Mr. Prakash Kumar says.
Normally, visitors would flock to JNTBGRI to view these orchids when they are in bloom, but this year, predictably, the institute is not encouraging visitors on account of the COVID-19 pandemic.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath