Testing lab at Thalappadi

In a major boost to the COVID-19 prevention activities in Kottayam, a laboratory to test the swab samples collected from patients has been opened at the Inter-University Centre for Bio Medical Research under the Mahatma Gandhi University at Thalappadi.

The laboratory has the capacity to test up to 50 samples a day.

The results will be available in a time frame of eight hours.

As on Thursday, the number of persons in isolation wards in various hospitals in the district was seven while those under home quarantine was 2,903.

Of the 214 samples sent for examination from the district, 186 have been tested negative while the test results of 24 samples are yet to be received.

Meanwhile, the district police on Thursday booked 199 cases in connection with violation of legal restrictions

Community kitchens

Earlier in the day, a team led by the District Collector inspected the shops at the Ettumanur market and ensured the availability of foodgrain and vegetables.

Meanwhile, Jose K. Mani, MP, has allocated ₹40 lakh for establishing a six-bed Intensive Care Unit at the Pala General Hospital for COVID-19 patients.