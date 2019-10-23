Test, interview for induction into CB

In a first of its kind move aimed at turning into a potent professional force, the Crime Branch (CB) is set to introduce written test and interview for inducting police personnel into its fold.

The proposal moved by the office of the ADGP, CB, is learned to have received the approval of the State government. The new system will kick off with the written test and interview to be held for 250 applicants seeking entry into the CB at the Police Training College, Thiruvananthapuram, and the Kerala Police Academy, Thrissur, on October 26.

The examination will feature both objective and descriptive questions and will test the candidates’ ability in translation and their knowledge in the preparation of case dairy and mahasar. There will be a total of 50 marks up for grabs with written examination accounting for 40 marks and the interview carrying 10 marks.

“The move is aimed at improving the overall quality of the CB and turning it into a professional force. Over the years, the CB has been turned into a safe haven for leading an easy life by those who have no interest whatsoever in investigation. Officials found languishing in the CB for long without the requisite skill sets will be replaced by enthusiastic officials with an appetite and expertise for investigation,” Tomin J. Thachankary, ADGP, Crime Branch, told The Hindu.

The CB has an allotted strength of 1,175 in the State. The plan is to rejuvenate the force and replace the deadwood with quality officers coming through the new system. The old system of inducting officers who merely express their interest will cease to exist. A benchmark will be set and officers only living up to it will be inducted into the CB, Mr. Thachankary said.

No legal hassles are expected in the introduction of the new system, which is considered as a mere fine tuning, as police officers alone are considered for the job.

The proposal lists out the primary skills expected of candidates looking for induction into the CB and include knowledge in law, expertise in investigation, computer skill, ability to prepare case dairy, linguistic skills, commitment and sincerity.