Terror case: NIA arrests accused from Kannur

Sleuths of the National Investigation Agency arrested an accused in the Kashmir terror recruitment case from Poduvachery in Kannur on Friday.

The NIA arrested Feroz Edapally, who was out on bail and hiding in the house of Majeed Parambayi at Poduvachery, Kannur, at about 11 a.m. The NIA team, which received the help of the Edakkad police, arrested him on the basis of confidential information.

Feroz Edappally and Majeed Parambayi are associates of Thadiyantavida Nazeer, who was convicted for recruiting Malayali youth to the Lashkar-e-Taiba in Jammu and Kashmir. Feroz was taken to Kochi.