Technopark invites RFP for IT building on Phase IV campus

February 23, 2024 08:20 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Technopark has invited Request for Proposal (RFP) for the construction of an 8,00,000 square feet IT building on its Phase IV (Technocity) campus. With an estimated capacity to accommodate 6,000 employees, the building will be part of the Quad project – an integrated mini township with work, live, and leisure spaces – coming up on 30 acres.

The technical and financial bid to build and operate is to be submitted before 4 p.m. on March 12. The successful bidder should complete the building in 30 months from the date of agreement. An extension of another period of maximum 6 months can be permitted, on any valid reasons of delay that are not directly attributed to the bidder/co-developer or developer.

The project can be completed in two phases, with the first phase having a minimum 60% of the total proposed built-up area to be commissioned within 24 months of the agreement. The building will have to conform to global ESG standards on energy management and environment and ensure a minimum carbon footprint. It will have to accommodate IT office spaces, business centres, food courts, and have provisions for solar rooftops and rainwater harvesting. The RFP can be downloaded from the website http://www.technopark.org/Tenders.

The project will get Single Window Clearance approval from the Technopark Phase IV clearance board. The basic infrastructure development like roads and power and water supply are ready and several prestigious projects are under way.