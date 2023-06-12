Tearful adieu to Velur marumarakkal agitation leader Devaki Nambisan

June 12, 2023 07:40 pm | Updated 07:40 pm IST - Thrissur

People from various walks of life bid adieu to Devaki Nambisan, one of the organisers of the famous Velur Manimalarkavu maru marakkal agitation, a fight for the right of women to cover their breasts during temple rituals.

Devaki Nambisan, 90, died here on Sunday following age-related issues.

The famous Manimalarkavu maru marakkal agitation occurred in 1956. Nair women, who participated in a procession in connection with the Arippara festival of Manimalarkavu, were not allowed to cover their upper body. Devaki Nambisan questioned this practice and organised some Dalit women who were not allowed to participate in the temple ritual. They took out a march to the temple wearing blouses. This invited the wrath of the temple authorities. The oracle of the temple apparently proclaimed that the deity would curse the women who violated the custom.

Finally relented

However, the temple authorities finally allowed the women to cover their upper body and the Dalit women to attend the ritual.

Devaki Nambisan’s husband Communist leader and former MLA A.S.N. Nambisan was also an organiser of the agitation.

She also participated in the ‘Pattini Jatha’ organised by A.K. Gopalan in 1961 and got arrested. Devaki Nambisan, who was a nurse by profession, retired in 1989.

The last rites were held at her residence at Vellattanjoor on Monday.