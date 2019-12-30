Team to tackle drought season

Taking note of an impending drought season in the district, the authorities have formed a special team to spot leakages in the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) pipeline network and carry out the repair works.

The action follows a demand raised by Kottayam MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan to ensure drinking water supply in the four months starting from January next year.

Besides repairing the pipeline network, the Legislator called for steps to ensure efficient water supply using tanker trucks.

Kumarakom, Aymanom and areas in and around Kottayam town are among the places that go parched right from the onset of the summer.

Water pipes in these areas often go dry either because of shortage of water or because of constant bursts and leaks in pipeline network.

Though the district has received 49% excess rainfall since October, water level in major rivers including the Meenachil and Manimala has fallen drastically over the past couple of weeks.

Severe drought

As per reports, high-level areas in the eastern side are staring at a severe drought condition with the water level in the Manimalayar river already hitting the bottom.

The phenomenon, in turn, has a significant impact on the groundwater level of the region.

The situation in the western parts including Kumarakom is not rosy either, where access to clean drinking water has always been a problem.

Farming to be hit

According to sources, the shortage of water will also have serious consequences for commercial agriculture and in turn on food security.

According to Water Authority officials, water level at the intake points of various waterbodies is sufficient to meet the district’s requirements for the time being.

However, the department expects the situation to deteriorate with the rise in temperature.

It has planned to construct bunds in association with the Irrigation Department at all major points of these rivers to conserve water and check incursion of saline water.

“Alongside the maintenance works, the checks against unauthorised consumption have been intensified. As the season progresses, vending points will be activated to ensure water for local bodies based on requirement,’’ said a senior KWA official in the district.