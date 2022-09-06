Team Thumbappoo bags top prize in The Hindu Pookkalam contest

The contest was simultaneously held in Kochi, Thrissur, and Kozhikode too

Team Thumbappoo, led by Anaswara, has bagged the first prize in the 12th edition of Bambino The Hindu Pookkalam@Home Contest, powered by Mangaldeep, and conducted on September 3 and 4 here.

Team Thumbappoo, which included Aiswarya, Manju, Dhanya, Adarsh, and Suraj, received ₹15,000 in cash and gifts to the tune of ₹15,000 from Peethi Zodiac 2.0.

Team SRCA, led by Reji R. and comprising Sreedevi, Hridya, Anziya Asharaf, and Manojkumar M., secured the second prize of ₹10,000 and and gifts to the tune of ₹10,000 from Peethi Zodiac 2.0.

The third prize of ₹5,000 went to Team Kalavedi, led by Salini and comprising Merlin Skaria, Beena Skaria, Skaria M.J., Navaneeth, Adithya, Rahul, and Beena Subash.

All winners were given special gift hampers from Mangaldeep.

Team Malaronam, led by Manavumoni S.; Happy Team, led by Kalyani; and Team Uthradam, led by Vathsala K., won the consolation prize of ₹2,000.

M.S. Suhas Rao, managing director, Bhima Jewellery and Urbanscapes, who was the chief guest gave away prizes to the winners at a function held at The Hindu office here on Tuesday.

Congratulating the winners, he spoke about the tradition of the contest and how it added to the Onam festivity and brought people and families together. He expressed hope that the contest would be held on a larger scale next year and more contestants would come forward to participate in it. He also recalled the long association between The Hindu and Bhima Jewellery and its real estate division Urbanscapes.

Twenty-five teams participated in the contest here, mainly from areas under the city Corporation. All teams were given a reimbursement of ₹1,000 towards the cost of flowers and gift hampers from Bambino, Mangaldeep, and Squad to the tune of more than ₹1,000.

The contest was adjudged by Ajayakumar, former principal of College of Fine Arts here. The judge, The Hindu team, Mahabali, and ‘chendamelam’ were greeted with warmth and enthusiasm by the P ookkalam contestants.

In the wake of COVID-19, the contest has been envisaged as a ‘Pookkalam@Home’ contest for the second consecutive year. There was a tremendous response to the contest, which was first held in 2007 and has been witnessing increased participation over the years to become a top contest of its kind. This time too, Pookkalam units were prepared by participants/family/residents’ association members from the comfort of their home adhering to COVID-19 protocols.

Bambino was the presenting sponsor of the contest. It was powered by Mangaldeep, in association with Gold Winner. Preethi Zodiac 2.0 was the home appliance partner: Kerala Tourism associate partner; Squad gift partner; and News18 Keralam the TV partner.

K.K. Joshi, senior general manager (Advertisement), Kerala, The Hindu, and T. Nandakumar, resident editor, Kerala, The Hindu, were present on the occasion.