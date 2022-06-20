Teachers raise concerns over Plus One scheme finalisation list

Seniority overlooked, they allege

Higher secondary teachers have come out against the list of teachers selected for scheme finalisation for the Plus One higher secondary examinations.

Less than two months after a row broke out over Plus Two higher secondary Chemistry answer script valuation, teachers have alleged that seniority has been overlooked in most subjects to include leaders of pro-government teachers’ organisations for the Plus One scheme finalisation.

In a statement on Monday, the Aided Higher Secondary Teachers’ Association said applications were invited from senior teachers from all districts for the scheme finalisation camp, but seniority had been ignored by the higher secondary authorities. In the case of Chemistry too, applications had been invited from teachers for the scheme finalisation, but those had been ignored in favour of teachers selected by the General Education department for the second scheme finalisation for Plus Two in May.

There were four teachers from one district, but none from others on the selection list. This, the association said, would affect the answer script valuation. A complaint would be submitted to the Minister for General Education and the Director of General Education.