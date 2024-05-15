GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Teachers of Muttathara engineering college participate in World Hydrogen Summit

Updated - May 15, 2024 08:42 pm IST

Published - May 15, 2024 08:41 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau
Teachers from the College of Engineering, Muttathara, at the World Hydrogen Summit in the Netherlands.

Teachers from the College of Engineering, Muttathara, at the World Hydrogen Summit in the Netherlands.

A team of five teachers from the College of Engineering, Muttathara, who emerged victorious at the Hydrogen Hackathon, participated in the World Hydrogen Summit in the Netherlands that concluded on Wednesday.

The members of Team H2 Mission, C. Sreekanth, Anas S.R., Beenu Mary Panicker, Abhilash R.S. and Shalini M. Venugopal, were invited to participate in the summit in Rotterdam. The hackathon had focussed on fostering innovation in hydrogen technology solutions.

Mr. Anas, in a press release, said that the summit offered a chance to showcase their ideas to government representatives and top companies in the green hydrogen sector at the India Pavilion set up by the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) and to learn about funding opportunities.

The teachers are gearing up to collaborate with Impact Hydrogen, a prominent company in sustainable hydrogen projects.

The team participated in a networking lunch hosted by MNRE secretary Bhupinder Singh Bhalla. The programme discussed avenues for EU-India collaborations on green hydrogen. Dr. Sreekanth presented their hackathon-winning idea and outlined the team’s collaborative plans with Kerala Hydrogen Valley Development.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.