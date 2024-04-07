GIFT a SubscriptionGift
year
Teacher accuses CPI(M)-governed cooperative of failing to return deposit

Deposit of ₹20 lakh with Keezhur Chavassery Vanitha Sahakarana Sangam at Irrity

April 07, 2024 09:17 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - KANNUR

The Hindu Bureau

P.V. Sheeja, sister of Communist Party of India (CPI) leader and Member of Rajya Sabha Santhosh Kumar, has come out with serious allegations against the Communist Party of India (Marxist)- governed Keezhur Chavassery Vanitha Sahakarana Sangam at Irrity.

She has accused the cooperative of failing to return a substantial sum of money held in fixed deposit. Ms. Sheeja, a teacher by profession, alleged that the cooperative had withheld over ₹20 lakh, deposited via cheque, despite her repeated requests for its release. Despite two renewals upon the authorities’ request, the Sangam allegedly refused to fulfil its obligation, she alleged.

Ms. Sheeja said she wanted to withdraw the funds due to her health condition, but was met with empty promises by the officials. She claimed that despite numerous visits to the office since last June, she had received nothing but assurances from the Sangam authorities.

Expressing disappointment, Ms. Sheeja said she brought the issue to the attention of the CPI(M) leadership, yet no action had been taken to rectify the situation.

Nevertheless, she remained hopeful that the cooperative would repay her funds.

Sangam president Suma Sudhakaran was unavailable for comments.

