Talks with KSRTC unions to continue: Minister

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is likely to hold talks with the employees' unions in a bid to resolve the financial crisis in the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC).

Transport Minister Antony Raju and KSRTC Chairman and Managing Director Biju Prabhakar met the Chief Minister on Thursday and updated him on the results of the discussions held so far with the unions.

Mr. Raju told reporters that discussions with the unions would continue in the days ahead. The discussions were aimed at resolving the financial crisis and improving the operations, he said.

The unions had strongly objected to the proposal to introduce single duty pattern in the KSRTC.

On Wednesday, the Kerala High Court had directed the State government to release funds to the KSRTC to pay salaries for the months of July and August along with the eligible bonus to all the employees below the managerial cadre on or before September 1.