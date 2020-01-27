Talks to solve dispute over Shane Nigam fail

The Association of Malayalam Movie Artistes (AMMA) has rejected a demand by the Kerala Film Producers Association that actor Shane Nigam should pay a compensation of ₹1 crore. The demand for the compensation was raised during a meeting between the two film industry unions here on Monday, said AMMA general secretary Edavela Babu.

He said there was no reason at all for the actor to pay the compensation. In fact, AMMA representatives said at the meeting that Shane should be given remuneration only after completing the project. “But we cannot agree to their latest demand”. Further decision on the issue would be taken at the executive committee meeting of AMMA, he added.

The artistes’ union felt there was an agreement that the issues would be addressed after Shane completed the dubbing of a stalled film. However, asking for monetary compensation after the dubbing was completed was not fair.

The quarrel between Shane Nigam and the Kerala Film Producers Association had started after the former alleged that he had received death threats from Joby George, producer of his movie Veyil, for changing his hairstyle for the movie Qurbani.