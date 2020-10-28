Taking the online mode to tap local market

Kudumbashree mission launching Utsav, an online shopping campaign, from November 4 to 19

The Kudumbashree mission is launching Utsav, an online shopping campaign, from November 4 to 19 to make the most of the accelerated shift to online shopping in recent times.

Timed to coincide with the Deepavali festivities, the Kudumbashree Utsav aims at promotion of the Kudumbashree’s online portal www.kudumbashreebazaar.com and increasing its visibility.

The festival, on the lines of those launched by e-commerce firms, will help Kudumbashree products reach maximum number of people, on the strength of attractive discounts.

Shipment across the country will be free during the festival, courtesy a tie-up with India Post. The entire shipment cost will be borne by the Kudumbashree. So, there will be no increase in product cost to adjust the shipment expenses, nor will consumers have to bear any shipment cost, say Kudumbashree officials.

There will be 20% reduction on 600 products on sale as part of the campaign, though the Kudumbashree’s product line-up extends to 1,020, from 350 producers.

Additional 10% discount will be offered through promotional codes to attract more customers. Some entrepreneurs are offering additional discounts too. This will bring the discount on products to up to 50%, officials point out.

The festival is also an attempt by the Kudumbashree to go local, that is spur local product purchase.

There will be specific festivals as part of Utsav such as pickle festival, ethnic snacks, homemade handicrafts, household kitchen equipment such as ‘tawas’ and ‘chattis,’ besides promotion of Kudumbashree’s branded products from Attapady and Kasaragod.

Minister for Local Self-government A.C. Moideen will inaugurate Utsav on November 4.