Take up cleaning of rivers before April 30, local bodies told
Operation Jaladhara as part of monsoon preparedness
The district administration has directed Local Self-Government Secretaries to organise cleaning of major rivers and their tributaries before April 30 under Operation Jaladhara.
The accumulated sediments and other waste materials should be cleaned from major rivers such as the Neyyar, Karamana, Killi, Vamanapuram and the Mamam and their tributaries in the district before monsoon as part of monsoon preparedness.
All cleaning works should be completed before April 30 and those who fail to complete the work on time would attract disciplinary action under the Disaster Management Act, informed District Collector Navjot Khosa who heads the District Disaster Management Authority.
