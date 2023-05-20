HamberMenu
‘Systems needed to test quality of products in all sectors’

May 20, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - KOCHI 

The Hindu Bureau

There should be systems for testing the quality of products across sectors, according to Industries Minister P. Rajeeve.   

He was inaugurating the state-of-the-art faculty to test the quality of food and water at the Sophisticated Test and Instrumentation Centre (STIC) in Cusat on Saturday.  

Dr. K.P. Sudheer, executive vice-president of the Kerala State Council for Science Technology and Environment (KSCSTE), who is also the Governing Council Chairman of STIC presided over the function. Dr. P.G. Sankaran, Vice-Chancellor of Cusat, delivered the keynote address.   

A proposal prepared by STIC envisaged to support industries, especially the MSME sector, was handed over to the Minister by Dr. Sudheer.   

The STIC will benefit both the student community and the local people. The lab will remain open to industry, hotels, and the public.

