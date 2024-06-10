GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Syro-Malabar Church welcomes Kerala's representation in Union Ministry

Published - June 10, 2024 06:12 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Syro-Malabar Church has welcomed the appointment of Suresh Gopi and George Kurian from Kerala in the Union Ministry and described it as a step to help protect the interest of the State and speed up developmental projects. The development is a cause of great happiness because India is also the world’s largest democracy, said a statement from the Syro-Malabar Church here on Monday.

The church also wished the Ministers to lead India to a bright future holding fast to its secular ideals, protecting unity and diversity and taking care of the rights of the minorities. The church also promised its support for the government for building India after the models set by the leaders, who led the freedom struggle.

