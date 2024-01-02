Synchronised vulture survey records 121 sightings in Wayanad

January 02, 2024 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - KALPETTA

A synchronised vulture survey that concluded in the Wayanad landscape, including in the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, South and North Wayanad forest divisions, recently recorded 121 sightings of three species of vultures.

The three-day survey was organised by the Kerala Forest department.

The survey recorded 121 sightings of vulture species such as White-rumped vultures, Red-headed vultures, and Indian vultures, Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary warden G. Dinesh Kumar said. Notably, this survey marks the first instance where all camps from the Wayanad wildlife division recorded vulture sightings. Doddakkulasi of Wayanad wildlife division recorded the highest number of vulture sightings during the survey, Mr. Kumar said.

As many as 65 participants representing various research institutes, including the Kerala Forest Research Institute, University of Calicut, Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Sir Syed College, Taliparamba, and Malabar Christian College, Kozhikode participated in the survey. Aranyakam Nature Foundation and Malabar Natural History Society also took part in the survey.

As many as 40 frontline forest staff also actively participated in monitoring the vulture population within their distributional ranges.

P. Muhammed Shabab, Chief Conservator of Forest, Palakkad, inaugurated the programme and Mr. Kumar presided.

Ornithologist Sathiyan Meppayur handled a session on raptor identification. O. Vishnu, conservation biologist of the wildlife division, provided a detailed briefing on methodologies and camp protocols.

Eighteen camps were strategically deployed across the Wayanad Wildlife Sanctuary, South and North forest divisions to comprehensively cover the Wayanad landscape. Each camp had one vantage point and four observation sessions from 09.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m.

While inaugurating the concluding session, South Wayanad Forest divisional officer Shajna Kareem underscored the significance of the collective efforts in monitoring and conserving the vulture population in the region.