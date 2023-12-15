SWTD launches ‘India’s largest solar-electric ferry’

December 15, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST

Achieving yet another feather in its cap, the State Water Transport department (SWTD) launched Indra, said to be India’s largest solar-electric ferry, in Alappuzha on Friday.

“Being a premium, air-conditioned, double-decker catamaran, Indra is a testament to the commitment towards sustainable water transport. It would be used primarily to ferry tourists along the backwaters. It has seats for 100 passengers, while the top deck provides a semi-open space for travellers,” SWTD sources said.

A decision is awaited on whether to operate the ferry in Ernakulam or Alappuzha. The SWTD’s solar ferry Aditya had received accolades, having won the famed Gussies Electric Boat Award in 2020. Aditya and Indra were manufactured by Navalt Solar and Electric Boats, which has a yard that is located off Aroor.

“Powered by twin 20 kW electric motors and supported by two independent marine-grade LFP battery packs (40 kWh each), Indra can achieve a top speed of seven knots (12 kmph). Its 25 kW solar panels charge the batteries and support auxiliary loads. The boat guarantees a seamless 10-hour cruising experience, presenting an ideal blend of efficiency and sustainability,” the sources said.

The 26-metre-long, seven-metre wide vessel was launched by Roshy Augustine, Minister of Irrigation, at the IWAI terminal at Punnamada, Alappuzha. Antony Raju, Minister of Transport, A.M. Arif, MP, and Director of SWTD Shaji V. Nair were among those present. They went on to travel on board the vessel.

More solar vessels

In an ambitious initiative, the SWTD had entrusted Navalt with the task of constructing 16 solar-electric boats. They include orders for 14 solar-electric ferries and a pair of solar-electric roll-on roll-off vessels. The aim is to usher in an era of clean, efficient, and responsible water transportation. They would be launched from early 2024 and would operate in Ernakulam and Alappuzha, informed sources said.