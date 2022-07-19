Swara Bhaskar to deliver Dr TKR memorial lecture on July 21

The sixth edition of the Dr. T K Ramachandran Memorial Lecture will be delivered by actor, activist and public intellectual Swara Bhasker at T.D.M Hall on July 21. The event will kick off at 5.30 pm on the topic “The Artist as Citizen: How I Set Fire to My Bollywood Career and Other Musings”.

Ms. Bhasker is an award-winning actor critically acclaimed for her roles in Hindi films, independent cinema, and web series. Since embarking on her film career in 2010, she has also emerged as an influential voice, speaking, writing, and protesting in defense of democracy and pluralism, and against majoritarianism, misogyny, and caste/religion-based discrimination.

Dr. T.K Ramachandran was a public intellectual, speaker, author, teacher, and culture critic.