Swapna threatens to release voice clip today

Proof of discussion with Shaj Kiran

Swapna Suresh, one of the key accused in the sensational diplomatic channel gold smuggling case, said here on Thursday that she would release a voice clip of a discussion she had with Shaj Kiran, whom she claimed was Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s interlocutor, on Friday.

“My lawyer and a few others have got the voice clip. They will release it tomorrow (Friday). I don’t know how and where it is going to explode,” she told the media after the High Court rejected an anticipatory bail application that she and co-accused in the case P.S. Sarith moved on Thursday.

Undue pressure

Swapna had said that Shaj Kiran pressured her to withdraw her damning statements before a magistrate court against the Chief Minister. She said her on Thursday that she would reveal further after the voice clip is released.

Swapna said that she had moved the High Court for anticipatory bail because she feared persecution from the police. “I feared that the truth will not come out if I am arrested. I also feared police torture. That’s why I moved the court for anticipatory bail,” she said.

Earlier, Swapna had alleged threat to her life in the wake of the revelations she made against Mr. Vijayan, his wife Kamala, his daughter Veena, former minister and MLA K.T. Jaleel, former Speaker P. Sreeramakrishnan, bureaucrats Nalini Netto and M. Sivasankar before the Ernakulam Magistrate Court under Section 164 of the CrPC.

However, she said that she never intended to scuttle the investigation into the gold smuggling case.

Swapna said that Shaj Kiran had warned her that Sarith would be arrested; and it was Shaj who told her that a Vigilance team had taken Sarith into custody on Wednesday.

Describing Shaj as a good, trustworthy friend, Swapna said that he arrived as an interlocutor as she demanded. She said Shaj had mentally tortured her on Wednesday demanding that she withdraw her CrPC 164 statement before the Magistrate Court.

Shaj reportedly told her that a man named Nikesh Kumar would come and meet her, and that she should hand over her phone to him. “Nikesh is the voice of the Chief Minister. Shaj told me that if I am ready for a compromise, they would withdraw the case and lift the travel ban against me,” she said.

Swapna said that many things, including money, were promised to her. “But I did not yield to that pressure tactic,” she said, adding that she would reveal further details on Friday.

