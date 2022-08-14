Swadeshi fete on at Gandhi Bhavan
A 30-day Swadeshi Festival is under way at Gandhi Bhavan, Thycaud.
The fete, organised as part of Gandhi Fest by the Gandhi Centre for Rural Development, in collaboration with the Swadeshi Trust and the Kerala Gandhi Smarak Nidhi, comprises an exhibition, homemade products’ training, and seminars.
The main attractions of the festival are natural toilet soaps, squashes and jams, masala powders, and a wide variety of jackfruit, nutmeg, and pulinchikka (‘Bilumbi’) products.
An exhibition of more than 300 homemade products has also been arranged along with the festival that aims at spreading the ‘swadeshi’ message.
The festival will conclude on August 30.
