Suspension of two police officers in Kerala revoked

The City police on Saturday revoked the suspension of two police officers against whom action was taken for deviating from the pre-planned route decided for Industries Minister P. Rajeeve’s journey from Neyyattinkara to Ernakulam a week ago.

Action had been taken against Control Room grade sub-inspector Sabu Rajan and civil police officer N.G. Sunil. However, the police reviewed the decision after the Minister distanced himself from the disciplinary action and a section of the police force voiced their disapproval of the move.

The suspended officers had claimed to have chosen a different route to avoid traffic snarls on roads that were undergoing repair.


