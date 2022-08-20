Suspension of two police officers in Kerala revoked
Action for deviating from Minister’s pre-planned route
The City police on Saturday revoked the suspension of two police officers against whom action was taken for deviating from the pre-planned route decided for Industries Minister P. Rajeeve’s journey from Neyyattinkara to Ernakulam a week ago.
Action had been taken against Control Room grade sub-inspector Sabu Rajan and civil police officer N.G. Sunil. However, the police reviewed the decision after the Minister distanced himself from the disciplinary action and a section of the police force voiced their disapproval of the move.
The suspended officers had claimed to have chosen a different route to avoid traffic snarls on roads that were undergoing repair.
