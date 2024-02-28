GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Suspect in CPI(M) leader’s killing released in police custody

He will be taken to the crime spot on Thursday

February 28, 2024 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Abhilash Peruvattur, the suspect in the murder of Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] leader P.V. Sathyanathan, was released in police custody for six days.

The 33-year-old, who was interrogated again on Wednesday after the Koyilandy Judicial First Class Magistrate Court approved the police custody request, will be taken to the crime scene for gathering further evidence on Thursday.

Police sources said the special investigation team had already interrogated local residents who were reportedly present at the crime spot on February 22. As part of the continuing investigation, the statements of more witnesses would be recorded, they said.

According to police sources, it was a planned attack by the former CPI(M) worker who had an axe to grind with Sathyanathan on personal and political issues. It was a clear case of revenge, and no others were suspected of having any role, they claimed.

It was around 10 p.m. on February 22 that the CPI(M) leader was hacked to death while he was attending a temple festival in Koyilandy. The 62-year-old, who reportedly suffered six mortal wounds in the attack of the assailant, succumbed to injuries on the way to the Koyilandy taluk hospital. The suspect had been arrested the following day . Also, the police had formed a 14-member team to probe the suspected conspiracy behind the incident.

