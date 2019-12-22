Surveillance to be stepped up

The Police, Excise and Motor Vehicles Departments (MVD) will launch joint, round-the-clock inspections as part of stepping up surveillance during the festival season.

On December 25 and New Year, City and Rural police will conduct vehicle checks with the help of MVD to prevent speeding and drunk driving.

Special squads will be formed to curb waste dumping and officials concerned in the local bodies will be in charge of monitoring the area.

In order to check the flow of spirit and hooch, the Police and Excise Departments will strengthen surveillance and conduct raids.

The district administration has instructed the Health Department to conduct inspections at eateries and check use of faulty scales and measures in shops.

The District Supply Officer has been directed to keep a tab on prices and report incidents of hoarding that may lead to increase in prices.

The district administration has also taken steps to tighten coastal security to track incidents of human trafficking.

Boats to be checked

Fishing boats will be closely monitored and inspections held to nab smugglers.

Various enforcement agencies will coordinate their activities and steps will be taken to strengthen night patrolling.

Craft, including wooden country boats, will be searched for drugs. High-mast lights will be installed at points identified by the coastal police, Marine Enforcement, Fisheries and Port Departments.

Special attention will be given to tourism spots and pilgrim centres, especially those in islands. Unregistered boats will not be allowed to venture into the sea and government permission is required for manufacturing units as well. The registration details of all yards will be collected and all illegal constructions stopped.

The security measures of ferry services will be checked and services stopped if they do not follow norms.

Obsolete and dangerous jankar services will be stopped.

The Fisheries Department has been asked to ensure sanitation in coastal areas and launch awareness campaigns to control waste dumping.