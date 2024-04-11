GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Surging power demand: KSEB to open tenders for additional power supply on Friday

Power utility is seeking 500 MW supply from 6 p.m. to midnight and from midnight to 2 a.m. from April 15 to May 31 and 500 MW round-the-clock from June 1 to June 30

April 11, 2024 07:14 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

Amid the continuing surge in electricity demand, the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) will open tenders on Friday for additional power procurement to meet the demand till the end of June.

The KSEB has received 11 bids in response to the tenders it had floated seeking power supply on short-term basis to meet the evening peak-hour demand for the period from April 14 to June 30.

The tenders will be opened on Friday, and the bids will be finalised after a reverse auction process. The e-tenders were placed through the e-bidding portal Discovery of Efficient Electricity Price (DEEP).

As per the bid document, the power utility is seeking 500 megawatts (MW) supply for the time slots from 6 p.m. to midnight and from midnight to 2 a.m. from April 15 to May 31 and 500 MW round-the-clock (RTC) supply from June 1 to June 30.

High demand

For the KSEB, April is turning out to be a harsher version of March. Electricity consumption has remained above 100 million units (mu) on the first 10 days of April, with State-level records for the day’s consumption and average maximum demand being reset almost on a daily basis.

On April 9, the State recorded 111.79 mu as the day’s consumption and maximum demand (evening hours) of 5493 MW, both all-time highs for Kerala.

As per the projections made by the KSEB, the State is likely to face a shortage of 800-850 MW during the evening peak hours in April and 600-800 MW in May. While the demand has outstripped the projections, the KSEB is hoping that the demand-supply gap can be managed through power purchase arrangements.

