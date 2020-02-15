Surendran to head Kerala BJP

The BJP national leadership has named K. Surendran as State president.
His name was announced by national president J.P. Nadda in Delhi on Saturday.
Mr. Surendran, who was at the forefront of the agitation against entry of women of menstruating age to Sabarimala shrine, will be the youngest leader to head the party in the State. Following the party decision to appoint P.S. Sreedharan Pillai as Mizoram Governor, the party’s State unit witnessed an intense factional feud, but Mr. Surendran’s active presence in party agitations helped him overcome the opposition of the RSS to take over as president.
