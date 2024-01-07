Surendran accuses Congress of double standards in observing Ram temple consecration

January 07, 2024 06:30 pm | Updated 06:30 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran has demanded that Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) clarify its position on observing the Ayodhya Ram temple consecration in the State on January 22.

He questioned the “double standards” of the Congress in its decision to organise special prayers across various States, including Karnataka, while adopting a cautious stance in Kerala.

“The Congress is ignoring the sentiments of Hindu devotees in Kerala. It should clarify whether its position is influenced by a fear of repercussions from Muslim League, the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) or Samastha Kerala Jamiyyathul Ulama. The party is worried for its vote bank. [KPCC president] K. Sudhakaran and [Leader of Opposition] V.D. Satheesan should be willing to voice the party’s position towards the consecration ceremony in Ayodhya,” Mr. Surendran said.

‘Cleaning drive’

BJP workers, on the other hand, will undertake a cleaning drive in temple premises and light lamps at their houses across the State on the particular day, he added.

The BJP leader also raised serious allegations against Thrissur MP T.N. Prathapan who, he claimed, has strong links with the PFI. Besides “protecting” PFI workers who are accused in the murder of Noushad in Chavakkad, Mr. Prathapan has entrusted another activist of the banned organisation with handling his social media profiles. The person in question had been questioned for his alleged role in the Jamia Millia Islamia violence. He is also suspected to have involvement in the Delhi riots.

Mr. Surendran also accused both the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and the United Democratic Front (UDF) of maintaining an unholy nexus in scuttling criminal cases. He alleged a mutual understanding between the coalitions in sabotaging various cases including that against Mr. Satheesan regarding suspected irregularities in the Punarjani rehabilitation project for flood victims as well as against several Youth Congress leaders for the use of forged Election Commission identity cards in the recent organisational polls.